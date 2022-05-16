Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC

Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $457,000,000. The top holdings were TOST(36.91%), EVBG(11.99%), and YEXT(10.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TOST by 5,244,386 shares. The trade had a 24.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.6.

On 05/16/2022, Toast Inc traded for a price of $14.06 per share and a market cap of $7,174,213,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Toast Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -25.04 and a price-sales ratio of 4.61.

The guru established a new position worth 1,254,700 shares in NAS:EVBG, giving the stock a 11.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.33 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Everbridge Inc traded for a price of $38.419 per share and a market cap of $1,538,128,000. The stock has returned -64.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Everbridge Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -161.69 and a price-sales ratio of 3.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 6,974,000 shares in NYSE:YEXT, giving the stock a 10.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.64 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Yext Inc traded for a price of $5.045 per share and a market cap of $659,894,000. The stock has returned -56.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Yext Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.12 and a price-sales ratio of 1.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 405,840 shares in NYSE:ESTC, giving the stock a 7.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.34 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Elastic NV traded for a price of $57.99 per share and a market cap of $5,419,331,000. The stock has returned -37.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elastic NV has a price-book ratio of 12.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -36.57 and a price-sales ratio of 6.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 221,830-share investment in NYSE:BABA. Previously, the stock had a 3.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $115.52 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $86.99 per share and a market cap of $234,000,625,000. The stock has returned -57.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-book ratio of 1.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

