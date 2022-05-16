Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Kopp Family Office, LLC

Kopp Family Office, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

8400 NORMANDALE LAKE BOULEVARD BLOOMINGTON, MN 55437

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 14 stocks valued at a total of $185,000,000. The top holdings were HZNP(30.98%), IEFA(14.31%), and JAMF(11.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kopp Family Office, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Kopp Family Office, LLC bought 14,255 shares of NAS:FIVN for a total holding of 166,310. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.57.

On 05/16/2022, Five9 Inc traded for a price of $94.26 per share and a market cap of $6,653,862,000. The stock has returned -36.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Five9 Inc has a price-book ratio of 31.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -269.56 and a price-sales ratio of 9.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Kopp Family Office, LLC bought 17,225 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 380,847. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.74.

On 05/16/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $63.12 per share and a market cap of $91,033,280,000. The stock has returned -12.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a price-book ratio of 1.67.

During the quarter, Kopp Family Office, LLC bought 16,500 shares of NAS:JAMF for a total holding of 614,410. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.93.

On 05/16/2022, Jamf Holding Corp traded for a price of $22.51 per share and a market cap of $2,698,535,000. The stock has returned -14.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jamf Holding Corp has a price-book ratio of 3.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -99.59 and a price-sales ratio of 7.25.

During the quarter, Kopp Family Office, LLC bought 9,650 shares of NAS:VCEL for a total holding of 552,925. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.06.

On 05/16/2022, Vericel Corp traded for a price of $27.71 per share and a market cap of $1,305,691,000. The stock has returned -40.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vericel Corp has a price-book ratio of 7.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -147.76 and a price-sales ratio of 8.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Kopp Family Office, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:HZNP by 3,880 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.29.

On 05/16/2022, Horizon Therapeutics PLC traded for a price of $90.94 per share and a market cap of $20,953,935,000. The stock has returned 3.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-book ratio of 4.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.16 and a price-sales ratio of 5.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.