Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1514 Roberts Drive Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 51 stocks valued at a total of $86,000,000. The top holdings were MOAT(11.07%), SPY(7.07%), and USMV(4.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought 12,667 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 13,523. The trade had a 6.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 05/16/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $399.9 per share and a market cap of $360,663,719,000. The stock has returned -0.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-book ratio of 3.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.34 and a price-sales ratio of 2.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in BATS:QUAL by 25,627 shares. The trade had a 4.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $132.44.

On 05/16/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $119.77 per share and a market cap of $20,947,401,000. The stock has returned -3.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a price-book ratio of 6.16.

The guru sold out of their 29,940-share investment in ARCA:EFA. Previously, the stock had a 2.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.79 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $67.04 per share and a market cap of $48,370,275,000. The stock has returned -11.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a price-book ratio of 1.74.

The guru sold out of their 12,832-share investment in NAS:SBUX. Previously, the stock had a 1.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.44 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $72.73 per share and a market cap of $83,517,258,000. The stock has returned -29.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 9,607-share investment in NAS:IBB. Previously, the stock had a 1.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $130.15 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, iShares Biotechnology ETF traded for a price of $113.45 per share and a market cap of $7,356,895,000. The stock has returned -22.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Biotechnology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a price-book ratio of 4.68.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.