Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

RM 3508-9, EDINBURGH TOWER, THE LANDMARK HONG KONG, K3 0

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 24 stocks valued at a total of $592,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(37.59%), TSLA(16.95%), and NVDA(11.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Trivest Advisors Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

Trivest Advisors Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 192,200 shares. The trade had a 18.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $934.99.

On 05/16/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $723.06 per share and a market cap of $751,899,743,000. The stock has returned 34.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 98.46, a price-book ratio of 22.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 57.30 and a price-sales ratio of 13.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Trivest Advisors Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 475,200 shares. The trade had a 12.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $251.13.

On 05/16/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $173.54 per share and a market cap of $506,796,157,000. The stock has returned 29.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-book ratio of 16.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.79 and a price-sales ratio of 16.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Trivest Advisors Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:AMD by 828,000 shares. The trade had a 10.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $119.57.

On 05/16/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $94.6 per share and a market cap of $154,337,172,000. The stock has returned 30.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-book ratio of 2.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.29 and a price-sales ratio of 6.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 21,000 shares in NAS:GOOGL, giving the stock a 9.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2715.99 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2291.03 per share and a market cap of $1,511,790,228,000. The stock has returned 4.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-book ratio of 5.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.75 and a price-sales ratio of 5.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 126,000 shares in NYSE:SNOW, giving the stock a 4.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $259.22 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Snowflake Inc traded for a price of $145.36 per share and a market cap of $46,048,002,000. The stock has returned -15.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Snowflake Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -61.26 and a price-sales ratio of 36.17.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.