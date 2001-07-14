Renewable Energy Group Releases 2021 ESG Report

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REG) (NASDAQ: REGI) is pleased to announce the issuance of its 2021 environmental, social and governance (ESG) report. As the world transitions to clean energy solutions, REG plays a critical role in the advancement of decarbonization of liquid fuels.

“At the core of what we do is our shared purpose to create a cleaner world with a focus on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and carbon footprint, for now and for the future,” said REG President & CEO, CJ Warner. “This motivation continues to drive our sustainable operations and deliver the clean, high performing fuels that benefit both our customers and our planet.”

The new report showcases the company’s 2021 ESG performance. Highlights include:

Produced 480 million gallons of bio-based diesel, which generated 4.1 million metric tons of carbon reduction

78% of feedstocks used to make products sourced from waste and residual streams

Issued $550 million “green bond” to finance the expansion of REG’s Geismar, Louisiana biorefinery and broke ground on the expansion and improvement project

Set corporate record for safety performance with industry leading 0.23 OSHA incident rate

Increased Board diversity with new Board appointees bringing impressive backgrounds and experience and established explicit Board diversity goal

Enhanced sustainability reporting to increase alignment to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standard for the biofuels industry

Read the full report by clicking here or visiting regi.com.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group is leading the energy and transportation industries’ transition to sustainability by converting renewable resources into high-quality, sustainable fuels. Renewable Energy Group is an international producer of sustainable fuels that significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions to immediately reduce carbon impact. Renewable Energy Group utilizes a global integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 11 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2021, Renewable Energy Group produced 480 million gallons delivering 4.1 million metric tons of carbon reduction. Renewable Energy Group is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.

