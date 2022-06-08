Hasbro Files Investor Presentation for 2022 Annual Meeting

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a global play and entertainment company, today announced that it has filed an investor presentation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with the Company’s 2022 annual meeting of shareholders to be held on June 8, 2022.

Key Highlights of the Presentation:

The Brand Blueprint is a winning strategy that has been a long-term success and is the widely emulated business model in the play and entertainment space. Hasbro has shown that its diversified business model and balanced portfolio are strengths, especially during challenging times.

Hasbro’s Board has made significant changes over the last seven months, appointing a new CEO, separating the Chair and CEO positions, adding three highly qualified directors with digital gaming and capital allocation expertise and committing that two directors will step down no later than the Company’s 2024 annual meeting. Overall, since 2016, six new directors joined and five departed the Board.

CEO Chris Cocks is a change agent with a technology background and a successful track record as the head of the Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming division, a business he doubled in size in three years, in part due to the Board’s support and authorization of more than $1 billion of investment in Wizards over the last five years.

Mr. Cocks, in partnership with the Board, has initiated a comprehensive strategy review focusing on building direct relationships with Hasbro’s consumers, driving the Company’s industry leading gaming portfolio, expanding multi-generational play, scaling fewer, bigger opportunities and employing disciplined reinvestment, all to drive profitable growth.

Hasbro generated strong TSR vs. relevant peers in toys and games, gaming and entertainment prior to COVID-19. Against entertainment peers, Hasbro fared better during COVID-19 in large part due to its diversified business model.

eOne is a highly strategic acquisition and, despite delayed returns given pandemic lockdowns, positions the Company to accelerate operational growth and deliver value for shareholders. Hasbro’s Board is committed to strict financial discipline as evidenced by the divestment of the non-core eOne music business, the proceeds of which it used to pay down debt.

Hasbro’s Board has the right skills and experience to support Mr. Cocks in introducing and delivering the Hasbro gameplan for continued long-term value creation. He needs the support of directors with a balance of fresh perspectives and institutional/industry knowledge as they push Hasbro for bold changes in a rapidly evolving world.

Alta Fox’s thesis and director nominees are not right for Hasbro. After careful analysis, with the assistance of outside advisors, Hasbro’s Board concluded that spinning off Wizards of the Coast would not create value for shareholders. Alta Fox’s nominees would not be additive to the Board as they lack relevant corporate and industry experience across consumer products, entertainment and gaming, and may disrupt the execution of our plan.

Hasbro sought to avoid a proxy contest and has demonstrated a continued willingness to explore settlement possibilities. Alta Fox refused to even discuss the qualification of candidates identified by Hasbro. Instead, Alta Fox made the appointment of one of its candidates a pre-condition to any substantive settlement discussion, rather than being open to finding the best possible candidates for Hasbro’s Board and all shareholders.

The Board of Directors of Hasbro recommends shareholders vote “FOR ALL” the nominees proposed by the Hasbro Board at the upcoming annual meeting on the WHITE proxy card. If shareholders have any questions or require any assistance with voting their shares, they may contact Hasbro’s proxy solicitors: Innisfree M&A Incorporated at 1 (877) 825-8971 or Morrow Sodali LLC at 1 (800) 662-5200.

To view the presentation, or for information about the 2022 Annual Meeting, please visit: www.HasbroGamePlan.com.

