NanoXplore Reports Improved Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MONTREAL, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (“NanoXplore” or “the Company”) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, reported today financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2022.



HIGHLIGHTS

Record revenues from customers of $28.0 million in Q3-2022, up 51.9% compared to Q2-2022

Increased graphene sales including sales to Gerdau Grafeno LTDA

Adjusted EBITDA* totaled -$2.2 million in Q3-2022, an improvement from the -$3.1 million in Q2-2022. On target for positive Adjusted EBITDA for Q4-2022

Total Liquidity of $62.9 million as of March 31, 2022, including cash and cash equivalents of $56.1 million

Total long-term debt of $9.7 million as of March 31, 2022

Increased sales guidance to $90 million versus previously announced $85 million for the current fiscal year ending June 30, 2022

OVERVIEW

Soroush Nazarpour, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “I am very pleased with NanoXplore’s performance in Q3-2022 as we delivered record revenues from customers and Adjusted EBITDA consistent with our expectations, despite unfavourable supply chain issues. We remain on track to meet our revenue guidance for fiscal 2022 and to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter.”

Luc Veilleux, Chief Financial Officer, stated: “Revenues from customers improved by 51.9% in the third quarter of 2022 to $28.0 million compared to the previous quarter. The increase is mainly explained by a positive product mix including graphene-enhanced products, the acquisition of Canuck completed on December 15, 2021 and additional price increases. Adjusted EBITDA improved by $0.9 million from Q2-2022 to -$2.2 million in Q3-2022. The positive variance was driven by better product mix including graphene-enhanced products and price increases.”

All amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Results of operations may include certain unusual and other items which have been separately disclosed, where appropriate, in order to provide a clear assessment of the underlying Company results. In addition to IFRS measures, management uses non-IFRS measures in the Company’s disclosures that it believes provide the most appropriate basis on which to evaluate the Company’s results.

Q3-2022 Q2-2022 Q1-2022 $ $ $ Revenues from customers 27,997,816 18,425,908 17,830,017 Adjusted EBITDA * (2,195,119 ) (3,113,136 ) (3,842,930 )



A. THREE-MONTH PERIODS

Revenues

Q3-2022 Q3-2021 Variation Q2-2022 Variation $ $ $ % $ $ % Revenues from customers 27,997,816 17,619,603 10,378,213 59 % 18,425,908 9,571,908 52 % Other income 408,934 802,133 (393,199 ) (49 %) 375,579 33,355 9 % Total revenues 28,406,750 18,421,736 9,985,014 54 % 18,801,487 9,605,263 51 %



Revenues from customers increased from $18,425,908 in the previous quarter (Q2-2022) to $27,997,816 in the current quarter (Q3-2022). The increase is mainly due to a positive product mix including graphene enhanced product, the acquisition of Canuck, and additional price increase. Despite the increase in revenues from customers, customers continued to be negatively impacted as some of our major customers had to slow down their production cadence due to supply issues (semiconductors among others) while other customers have still not regained their pre-pandemic levels (coach buses and industrial sectors).

Revenues from customers increased from $17,619,603 in the last year quarter (Q3-2021) to $27,997,816 in the current quarter (Q3-2022). This increase is mainly explained by the revenues coming from a positive product mix including graphene enhanced products, the acquisition of Canuck in December 2021, new sales programs, price increases and higher fluctuating tooling revenues.

Other income decreased from $802,133 in the last year quarter (Q3-2021) to $408,934 in the current quarter (Q3-2022). The decrease is explained by the CEWS program set up by the Canadian Federal government to help businesses deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company received $ nil under this program during Q3-2022 compared to $590,510 in Q3-2021 as the program ended in October 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA

The Adjusted EBITDA improved from -$3,113,136 in the previous quarter (Q2-2022) to -$2,195,119 in the current quarter (Q3-2022). The improvement is mainly coming from a positive product mix and sale price increases which impacted positively the gross margin on total revenues.

B. NINE-MONTH PERIODS

Revenues

YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Variation $ $ $ % Revenues from customers 64,253,741 47,045,864 17,207,877 37 % Other income 1,772,942 4,416,370 (2,643,428 ) (60 %) Total revenues 66,026,683 51,462,234 14,564,449 28 %



Revenues from customers increased from $47,045,864 in the last year period (YTD 2021) to $64,253,741 in the current period (YTD 2022). This increase is mainly explained as follows:

Positive product mix including graphene enhanced products

The impact of revenues from Canuck as the acquisition was completed on December 15, 2021;

The full impact of revenues from the Continental Structural Plastics-Newton plant (“CSP Newton Plant”) as the acquisition was completed on September 11, 2020;

Fluctuating tooling revenues were higher in the current period compared to the last year period;

The revenues from customers volume were negatively impacted as some of our major customers had to slow down their production cadence due to supply issues (semiconductors among others) while other customers have still not regained their pre-pandemic levels (coach buses and industrial sectors). This volume decrease has been offset by price increase and new sales program; and

The FX (USD/CAD) negatively impacted the revenues during the current period.

Other income decreased from $4,416,370 in the last year period (YTD 2021) to $1,772,942 in the current period (YTD 2022). The decrease is explained by the CEWS program set up by the Canadian Federal government to help businesses deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company received $840,249 under this program during the current period compared to $3,718,114 in the last year period as the program ended in October 2021.

Additional information about the Company, including the Company’s Interim Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (“MD&A”) and the Company’s condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (the “interim financial statements”) can be found at www.nanoxplore.ca.

* Non-IFRS Measures

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements were prepared using results and financial information determined under IFRS. However, the Company considers certain non-IFRS financial measures as useful additional information in measuring the financial performance and condition of the Company. These measures, which the Company believes are widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the Company’s performance, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures include "Adjusted EBITDA”.

ABOUT NANOXPLORE

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The Company provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe.

