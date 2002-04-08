Franklin Electric Announces Chris Villavarayan Elected to be a Director of the Company

FORT WAYNE, Ind., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. ( FELE) has elected Chris Villavarayan to be a director of the Company effective May 6, 2022.



Mr. Villavarayan has been the Chief Executive Officer and President of Meritor, Inc. (: MTOR) since March 2021. Prior to his appointment as CEO, Mr. Villavarayan held a number of positions of increasing responsibility within Meritor, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Meritor with oversight of the company’s global operations for its Global Truck and Aftermarket & Industrial business segments.

Mr. Villavarayan earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario.

Mr. Sengstack, Franklin’s Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “I have confidence that Chris’ extensive operational and manufacturing experience and his global outlook will provide a unique perspective to our deliberations. I join my fellow directors in welcoming Chris to the Board and we look forward to benefitting from his leadership and expertise.”

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

