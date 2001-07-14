Liberty Broadband Corporation to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Liberty Broadband Corporation (“Liberty Broadband”) (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) will be holding its virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. M.T. Stockholders of record as of the record date will be able to listen, vote and submit questions pertaining to the annual meeting by logging in at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FLBRD2022. The record date for the meeting is 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 18, 2022. Stockholders will need the 16-digit control number that is printed in the box marked by the arrow on the stockholder’s proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials for the Liberty Broadband meeting to enter the virtual annual meeting website. A technical support number will become available at the virtual meeting link 10 minutes prior to the scheduled meeting time.

John Malone, Chairman of Liberty Broadband, and Greg Maffei, President and Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Broadband, will be available for a Q&A session following the conclusion of the Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. virtual Annual Meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m. M.T. Please visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FLTAH2022 to listen to the Q&A session. All questions for the Q&A session must be submitted in advance. To submit a question, please email [email protected] with the subject “Annual Meeting Question” by 5:00 p.m. M.T. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. During the Q&A session, Liberty Broadband may make observations regarding the company’s financial performance and outlook.

In addition, access to the meeting and Q&A session will also be available on the Liberty Broadband website. All interested persons should visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.libertybroadband.com%2Finvestors%2Fnews-events%2Fir-calendar to access the webcasts. An archive of the webcasts will also be available on this website after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

About Liberty Broadband Corporation

Liberty Broadband Corporation (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) operates and owns interests in a broad range of communications businesses. Liberty Broadband’s principal assets consist of its interest in Charter Communications and its subsidiary GCI. GCI is Alaska’s largest communications provider, providing data, wireless, video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers throughout Alaska and nationwide. GCI has delivered services over the past 40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging conditions in North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220516005926/en/