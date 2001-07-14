Aries I Acquisition Corporation Announces Extension of Deadline to Complete Business Combination

Aries I Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: RAMMU, RAM, RAMMW) (“Aries” or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that, on May 13, 2022, it notified the trustee of the Company’s trust account that it was extending the time available to the Company to consummate a business combination from May 21, 2022 to August 21, 2022 (the “Extension”). The Extension is the first of up to two three-month extensions permitted under Aries’ governing documents. In connection with such Extension, Aries Acquisition Partners, Ltd., the Company’s sponsor, will deposit an aggregate of $1,078,125 into Aries’ trust account prior to May 21, 2022, on behalf of the Company. The Extension provides Aries with additional time to complete its proposed business combination with Infinite Assets, Inc., a leading Metaverse infrastructure platform that enables brands to create, monetize and drive consumer engagement with digital content.

About Aries I Acquisition Corporation

Aries is a blank check company that was formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination with a target with a disruptive technology in the blockchain and digital currency, aerospace, satellites and space exploration, quantum computing and chemistry, artificial intelligence and machine learning and cybersecurity sectors.

About Infinite Assets Inc.

Infinite serves as a bridge between the physical and digital worlds. The Company empowers leading global brands, creators and Web3 companies with the infrastructure they need to create digital assets and NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and engage with customers and fans in the Metaverse, allowing them to support and foster stronger relationships with consumers. Infinite currently has 130 employees globally and has partnered with over 75 brands and creators since its founding. Current investors in Infinite include Morgan Creek Digital, GSR, Wintermute, Blockchain Coinvestors, Bill Shihara, among others. Infinite recently combined with one of its key strategic partners, DreamView, Inc. (“DreamView”), a globally scalable technology company bringing creative strategy and content solutions to brands around the world. Founded in 2016 by the same visionaries who pioneered computer-generated imagery (“CGI”) technologies at Lucasfilm and Disney, DreamView’s visual effects and 3D artforms have been leveraged in major blockbuster films, major brand campaigns, sporting events, and other major consumer engagement events. DreamView continues to drive innovative solutions for the creation, management, distribution, licensing and monetization of clients’ products as clients transition into the digital world.

For materials and information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.infiniteworld.com%2F for Infinite and https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ariescorp.io%2F for Aries.

