Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of David Einhorn

David Einhorn recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio) is President of Greenlight Capital (a value-oriented investment advisor). Through August 2006, Einhorn had achieved annual returns of 29% since starting Greenlight in May of 1996.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 52 stocks valued at a total of $1,574,000,000. The top holdings were GRBK(21.40%), BHF(11.94%), and TECK(7.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio) bought 8,922 shares of NYSE:GRBK for a total holding of 17,427,590. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.47.

On 05/17/2022, Green Brick Partners Inc traded for a price of $22.75 per share and a market cap of $1,101,774,000. The stock has returned 1.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Green Brick Partners Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.17, a price-book ratio of 1.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.32 and a price-sales ratio of 0.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 4,133,000 shares in NYSE:SWN, giving the stock a 1.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.03 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Southwestern Energy Co traded for a price of $6.74 per share and a market cap of $7,523,031,000. The stock has returned 39.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Southwestern Energy Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.61 and a price-sales ratio of 0.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,000,000 shares of NAS:WBD for a total holding of 1,652,000. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.53.

On 05/17/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $17.21 per share and a market cap of $41,765,992,000. The stock has returned -48.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-book ratio of 0.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.58 and a price-sales ratio of 0.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 703,500 shares in NAS:WFRD, giving the stock a 1.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.38 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Weatherford International PLC traded for a price of $31.11 per share and a market cap of $2,193,962,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Weatherford International PLC has a price-book ratio of 5.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.28 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,498,000 shares of NYSE:KD for a total holding of 2,420,400. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.11.

On 05/17/2022, Kyndryl Holdings Inc traded for a price of $12.18 per share and a market cap of $2,733,192,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kyndryl Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.50 and a price-sales ratio of 0.15.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

