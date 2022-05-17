Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 702 stocks valued at a total of $437,000,000. The top holdings were LIN(1.71%), WFC(1.14%), and O(1.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 112,045 shares. The trade had a 4.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/17/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $145.54 per share and a market cap of $2,355,591,243,000. The stock has returned 18.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-book ratio of 35.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.22 and a price-sales ratio of 6.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 23,465 shares in NYSE:LIN, giving the stock a 1.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $309.39 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Linde PLC traded for a price of $309.44 per share and a market cap of $155,563,132,000. The stock has returned 5.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Linde PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-book ratio of 3.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.53 and a price-sales ratio of 5.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 18,580-share investment in NYSE:BRK.B. Previously, the stock had a 1.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $323.34 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $309.29 per share and a market cap of $682,066,655,000. The stock has returned 8.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-book ratio of 1.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.46 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 1,525 shares. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2718.53.

On 05/17/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2295.85 per share and a market cap of $1,508,654,758,000. The stock has returned 3.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-book ratio of 5.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.75 and a price-sales ratio of 5.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 14,136-share investment in NAS:NVDA. Previously, the stock had a 0.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $251.13 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $172.64 per share and a market cap of $502,858,112,000. The stock has returned 29.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-book ratio of 16.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.45 and a price-sales ratio of 16.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

