Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 165 stocks valued at a total of $175,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(6.97%), MSFT(4.80%), and GOOGL(3.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Golden State Equity Partners’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Golden State Equity Partners bought 53,897 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 99,906. The trade had a 3.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/17/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $145.54 per share and a market cap of $2,355,591,243,000. The stock has returned 18.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-book ratio of 35.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.22 and a price-sales ratio of 6.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 110,524-share investment in NAS:FIXD. Previously, the stock had a 2.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.05 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $47.4 per share and a market cap of $4,230,449,000. The stock has returned -9.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Golden State Equity Partners reduced their investment in ARCA:AGGY by 109,198 shares. The trade had a 2.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.19.

On 05/17/2022, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund traded for a price of $45.5 per share and a market cap of $1,051,050,000. The stock has returned -9.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Golden State Equity Partners reduced their investment in ARCA:HTRB by 139,113 shares. The trade had a 2.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.92.

On 05/17/2022, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF traded for a price of $35.09 per share and a market cap of $1,017,610,000. The stock has returned -10.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 41,489 shares in ARCA:XMMO, giving the stock a 1.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $85.1 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF traded for a price of $78.57 per share and a market cap of $870,556,000. The stock has returned -1.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a price-book ratio of 2.44.

