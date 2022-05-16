Net Medical's Test-To-Treat Service Off to Strong Start; Expansion to Arizona Planned

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / Net Medical Xpress (OTC PINK:NMXS) said today the initial patients of its breakthrough Test-To-Treat program have been successfully treated in New Mexico. The company is already preparing to expand the service to Arizona and other states.

CEO Dick Govatski said, "Our unique Test-To-Treat program for COVID and flu combining both diagnostic and pharmaceutical services at home or at the office is a hit. Patients love the convenience of our free program that is the quickest way for those experiencing symptoms of COVID or flu to gain access to professional care encompassing testing, diagnosis and treatment in a single service.

"Patients who test positive for COVID are scheduled for a call with a physician who can prescribe appropriate antiviral drugs that can be picked up at their local pharmacy. Alternatively, patients can receive medication through Walgreen's Fedex delivery program. Physicians can e-script patient's information with overnight home delivery to all New Mexico zip codes.

"We are among the few companies currently accepting insurance from all major carriers for telemedicine services. In addition, we are directly linked to the New Mexico Department of Health website," Govatski said.

Net Medical's Test-To-Treat program is particularly valuable for those living in rural areas where testing services are limited. The company is already planning expansion of the service to Arizona and other states.

For more information, call 505-255-1999 X 320. Visit www.netmedical.com. Email [email protected]

About Net Medical - publicly traded (OTC Pink:NMXS) since 1999.

Net Medical has two operating units. Net Medical Labs is a moderate complex CLIA certified lab that specializes in virus testing and diagnostics. The company's mobile fleet of vans provide COVID and flu testing in New Mexico for schools, companies, homeless shelters and nursing homes. The company provides a unique Test-To-Treat program for home and office care that combines both diagnostic and pharmaceutical services that are particularly valuable in rural communities. The lab also serves as a reference lab for physician offices and other facilities that lack services for complex virus diagnostics. Net Medical Xpress provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals and other medical facilities. The company maintains a 24/7/365 call center, software developers and telemedicine platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are the company's current expectations about future events and can be identified by terms such as "plans," "expect," "may," "anticipate," "intend," "should be," "will be," "is likely to," "believes," and similar expressions referring to future periods. The company believes any expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable but cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

