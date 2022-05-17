Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P.

CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 7 stocks valued at a total of $1,043,000,000. The top holdings were JBI(46.60%), BLKB(41.94%), and HLLY(3.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. bought 1,328,470 shares of NAS:BLKB for a total holding of 7,305,955. The trade had a 7.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.29.

On 05/17/2022, Blackbaud Inc traded for a price of $57.06 per share and a market cap of $3,020,931,000. The stock has returned -20.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackbaud Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.47 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 200,000-share investment in NAS:BTNB. Previously, the stock had a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.56 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Bridgetown 2 Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $8.33 per share and a market cap of $311,334,000. The stock has returned -18.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bridgetown 2 Holdings Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 5,511,703-share investment in NAS:CSOD. Previously, the stock had a 20.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.4 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc traded for a price of $57.49 per share and a market cap of $3,843,653,000. The stock has returned 54.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc has a price-book ratio of 12.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.73 and a price-sales ratio of 4.52.

The guru sold out of their 417,775-share investment in NAS:BL. Previously, the stock had a 3.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $115.65 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, BlackLine Inc traded for a price of $58.43 per share and a market cap of $3,465,609,000. The stock has returned -41.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BlackLine Inc has a price-book ratio of 52.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -265.85 and a price-sales ratio of 7.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 5,500,000 shares in NAS:GRAB, giving the stock a 3.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.62 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Grab Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2.575 per share and a market cap of $9,886,983,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Grab Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.68 and a price-sales ratio of 14.72.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

