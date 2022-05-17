Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of MINOT CAPITAL, LP

MINOT CAPITAL, LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 18 stocks valued at a total of $599,000,000. The top holdings were SPY(22.97%), ACWI(20.80%), and TNL(16.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MINOT CAPITAL, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MINOT CAPITAL, LP bought 199,923 shares of NAS:CMCSA for a total holding of 1,164,477. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.19.

On 05/17/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $41.87 per share and a market cap of $187,578,218,000. The stock has returned -25.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.24 and a price-sales ratio of 1.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

MINOT CAPITAL, LP reduced their investment in NAS:VTIP by 108,126 shares. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.8.

On 05/17/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $50.71 per share and a market cap of $20,762,120,000. The stock has returned 2.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

MINOT CAPITAL, LP reduced their investment in NAS:VGIT by 34,407 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.55.

On 05/17/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $61.52 per share and a market cap of $8,375,799,000. The stock has returned -7.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, MINOT CAPITAL, LP bought 54,218 shares of NYSE:VMW for a total holding of 156,483. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.75.

On 05/17/2022, VMware Inc traded for a price of $100.6 per share and a market cap of $42,358,264,000. The stock has returned -21.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VMware Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.23 and a price-sales ratio of 3.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

MINOT CAPITAL, LP reduced their investment in NAS:ACWI by 13,898 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.69.

On 05/17/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $88.85 per share and a market cap of $17,343,520,000. The stock has returned -7.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a price-book ratio of 2.70.

