Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of BLUEFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC

BLUEFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

41 MADISON AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10010

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 662 stocks valued at a total of $1,016,000,000. The top holdings were DHRpA.PFD(31.67%), AVTRpA.PFD(3.94%), and BAC(3.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BLUEFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BLUEFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 26,910 shares of NYSE:DHRpA.PFD for a total holding of 41,668. The trade had a 20.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1892.04.

On 05/17/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $1841.01 per share and a market cap of $0. The stock has returned 17.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-book ratio of 4.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.09 and a price-sales ratio of 6.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 393,646-share investment in NYSE:THC. Previously, the stock had a 2.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.11 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Tenet Healthcare Corp traded for a price of $70.98 per share and a market cap of $7,646,144,000. The stock has returned 13.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tenet Healthcare Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-book ratio of 7.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.63 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, BLUEFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 162,500 shares of NYSE:AVTRpA.PFD for a total holding of 236,264. The trade had a 2.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.16.

On 05/17/2022, Avantor Inc traded for a price of $90.81 per share and a market cap of $0. The stock has returned -0.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avantor Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-book ratio of 5.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.27 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

BLUEFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLF by 786,006 shares. The trade had a 2.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.96.

On 05/17/2022, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $33.25 per share and a market cap of $33,928,147,000. The stock has returned -8.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

BLUEFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FIVN by 173,219 shares. The trade had a 2.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.57.

On 05/17/2022, Five9 Inc traded for a price of $94.25 per share and a market cap of $6,555,786,000. The stock has returned -36.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Five9 Inc has a price-book ratio of 30.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -265.98 and a price-sales ratio of 9.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.