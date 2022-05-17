Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of PERRY CREEK CAPITAL LP

PERRY CREEK CAPITAL LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

150 EAST 58TH STREET NEW YORK, NY 10155

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 23 stocks valued at a total of $616,000,000. The top holdings were OUT(18.81%), SABR(14.23%), and FAF(11.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PERRY CREEK CAPITAL LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

PERRY CREEK CAPITAL LP reduced their investment in NAS:AMTB by 567,570 shares. The trade had a 3.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.14.

On 05/17/2022, Amerant Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $28.31 per share and a market cap of $968,052,000. The stock has returned 30.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amerant Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-book ratio of 1.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.58 and a price-sales ratio of 3.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

PERRY CREEK CAPITAL LP reduced their investment in NYSE:FAF by 239,727 shares. The trade had a 2.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.21.

On 05/17/2022, First American Financial Corp traded for a price of $59.87 per share and a market cap of $6,430,353,000. The stock has returned -5.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First American Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-book ratio of 1.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.18 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

PERRY CREEK CAPITAL LP reduced their investment in NAS:HST by 100,000 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.07.

On 05/17/2022, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc traded for a price of $20.18 per share and a market cap of $14,424,202,000. The stock has returned 19.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.65, a price-book ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.44 and a price-sales ratio of 4.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

PERRY CREEK CAPITAL LP reduced their investment in AMEX:CYBN by 1,276,117 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $0.96.

On 05/17/2022, Cybin Inc traded for a price of $0.4248 per share and a market cap of $67,774,000. The stock has returned -74.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cybin Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.76 and a price-sales ratio of 59.71.

PERRY CREEK CAPITAL LP reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 18,394 shares. The trade had a 6.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2884.33.

On 05/17/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2288.9 per share and a market cap of $1,510,114,449,000. The stock has returned 4.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-book ratio of 5.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.73 and a price-sales ratio of 5.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.