Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 113 stocks valued at a total of $184,000,000. The top holdings were SWAV(2.87%), NVDA(2.51%), and SQ(2.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AtonRa Partners’s top five trades of the quarter.

AtonRa Partners reduced their investment in NAS:SEDG by 13,529 shares. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $274.06.

On 05/17/2022, SolarEdge Technologies Inc traded for a price of $222.79 per share and a market cap of $12,339,735,000. The stock has returned 13.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SolarEdge Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 71.41, a price-book ratio of 6.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 48.89 and a price-sales ratio of 5.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 16,350 shares in NAS:EEFT, giving the stock a 1.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $127.07 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Euronet Worldwide Inc traded for a price of $111.03 per share and a market cap of $5,612,623,000. The stock has returned -17.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Euronet Worldwide Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 68.18, a price-book ratio of 4.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.68 and a price-sales ratio of 1.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

AtonRa Partners reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 2,963 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $934.99.

On 05/17/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $724.37 per share and a market cap of $750,454,509,000. The stock has returned 34.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 98.27, a price-book ratio of 22.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 57.19 and a price-sales ratio of 13.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 169,398 shares in NAS:MQ, giving the stock a 1.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.61 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Marqeta Inc traded for a price of $8.71 per share and a market cap of $4,742,083,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marqeta Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -19.13 and a price-sales ratio of 6.84.

AtonRa Partners reduced their investment in NAS:ENPH by 13,766 shares. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.64.

On 05/17/2022, Enphase Energy Inc traded for a price of $151.03 per share and a market cap of $20,393,314,000. The stock has returned 37.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enphase Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 129.08, a price-book ratio of 61.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 78.34 and a price-sales ratio of 14.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

