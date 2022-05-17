Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Tabor Asset Management, LP

Tabor Asset Management, LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

11 E 44TH STREET NEW YORK, NY 10017

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 37 stocks valued at a total of $182,000,000. The top holdings were SHYF(9.10%), DKS(6.80%), and WSM(6.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tabor Asset Management, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

Tabor Asset Management, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:ETWO by 778,289 shares. The trade had a 5.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.07.

On 05/17/2022, E2open Parent Holdings Inc traded for a price of $7.67 per share and a market cap of $2,311,449,000. The stock has returned -22.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, E2open Parent Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -112.02 and a price-sales ratio of 4.57.

The guru established a new position worth 63,894 shares in NAS:TMUS, giving the stock a 4.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $119.02 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $126.55 per share and a market cap of $158,641,160,000. The stock has returned -8.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 56.50, a price-book ratio of 2.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 212,438 shares in NYSE:SNAP, giving the stock a 4.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.22 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Snap Inc traded for a price of $23.42 per share and a market cap of $38,322,716,000. The stock has returned -51.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Snap Inc has a price-book ratio of 10.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -96.70 and a price-sales ratio of 8.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 33,714-share investment in NAS:FIVE. Previously, the stock had a 4.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $166.89 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Five Below Inc traded for a price of $141 per share and a market cap of $7,827,241,000. The stock has returned -18.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Five Below Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-book ratio of 6.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 54,780 shares in NYSE:SQ, giving the stock a 4.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $120.9 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Block Inc traded for a price of $79.7 per share and a market cap of $46,266,164,000. The stock has returned -57.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Block Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 327.08 and a price-sales ratio of 2.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

