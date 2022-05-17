Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Trybe Capital Management LP

Trybe Capital Management LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

44 NORTH STANWICH ROAD GREENWICH, CT 06831

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 12 stocks valued at a total of $240,000,000. The top holdings were NVDA(10.56%), AAPL(8.85%), and GOOGL(8.59%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Trybe Capital Management LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Trybe Capital Management LP bought 36,021 shares of NYSE:RBLX for a total holding of 152,639. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.47.

On 05/17/2022, Roblox Corp traded for a price of $32.14 per share and a market cap of $19,065,238,000. The stock has returned -52.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roblox Corp has a price-book ratio of 33.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -39.79 and a price-sales ratio of 9.01.

The guru sold out of their 57,032-share investment in NAS:PYPL. Previously, the stock had a 8.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $214.83 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $77.65 per share and a market cap of $89,921,800,000. The stock has returned -67.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-book ratio of 4.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.92 and a price-sales ratio of 3.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 472,953-share investment in NYSE:PLTR. Previously, the stock had a 6.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.99 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Palantir Technologies Inc traded for a price of $8.04 per share and a market cap of $16,454,621,000. The stock has returned -54.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -31.60 and a price-sales ratio of 9.66.

The guru sold out of their 55,523-share investment in NAS:MTCH. Previously, the stock had a 4.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $144.36 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Match Group Inc traded for a price of $75.75 per share and a market cap of $21,633,651,000. The stock has returned -44.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Match Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 85.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 50.25 and a price-sales ratio of 7.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Trybe Capital Management LP bought 88,067 shares of NAS:MRVL for a total holding of 197,474. The trade had a 3.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.11.

On 05/17/2022, Marvell Technology Inc traded for a price of $55.23 per share and a market cap of $46,983,763,000. The stock has returned 38.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marvell Technology Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 56.70 and a price-sales ratio of 9.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

