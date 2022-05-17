Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Echo Wealth Management, LLC

Echo Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3033 CAMPUS DRIVE PLYMOUTH, MN 55441

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 50 stocks valued at a total of $85,000,000. The top holdings were RDVY(12.73%), BIV(8.96%), and VB(7.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Echo Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Echo Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:LDSF by 67,996 shares. The trade had a 1.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.62.

On 05/17/2022, First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF traded for a price of $19.03 per share and a market cap of $273,081,000. The stock has returned -4.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

During the quarter, Echo Wealth Management, LLC bought 26,747 shares of NAS:RDVY for a total holding of 226,156. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.79.

On 05/17/2022, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF traded for a price of $44.62 per share and a market cap of $8,781,216,000. The stock has returned -5.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a price-book ratio of 2.35.

During the quarter, Echo Wealth Management, LLC bought 18,354 shares of NAS:FTSL for a total holding of 57,448. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.09.

On 05/17/2022, FIRST TR EXCHANGE traded for a price of $45.58 per share and a market cap of $3,794,536,000. The stock has returned -1.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Echo Wealth Management, LLC bought 29,617 shares of NAS:ANGL for a total holding of 55,178. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.78.

On 05/17/2022, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $28.12 per share and a market cap of $3,391,272,000. The stock has returned -8.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 59.96 and a price-book ratio of 7.03.

Echo Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GIS by 9,828 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.13.

On 05/17/2022, General Mills Inc traded for a price of $73.46 per share and a market cap of $44,238,497,000. The stock has returned 17.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Mills Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-book ratio of 4.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.68 and a price-sales ratio of 2.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.