Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Nellore Capital Management LLC

Nellore Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

247 HIGH STREET PALO ALTO, CA 94301

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 21 stocks valued at a total of $438,000,000. The top holdings were CRM(27.80%), MELI(15.36%), and GOOG(11.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Nellore Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Nellore Capital Management LLC bought 251,077 shares of NYSE:CRM for a total holding of 572,939. The trade had a 12.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $215.18.

On 05/17/2022, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $164.12 per share and a market cap of $163,121,589,000. The stock has returned -21.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 109.41, a price-book ratio of 2.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.31 and a price-sales ratio of 6.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Nellore Capital Management LLC bought 156,857 shares of NYSE:DASH for a total holding of 211,571. The trade had a 4.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $108.33.

On 05/17/2022, DoorDash Inc traded for a price of $65.79 per share and a market cap of $23,108,726,000. The stock has returned -36.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DoorDash Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -60.17 and a price-sales ratio of 4.25.

The guru established a new position worth 81,400 shares in NYSE:VEEV, giving the stock a 3.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $217.05 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Veeva Systems Inc traded for a price of $162.27 per share and a market cap of $25,117,375,000. The stock has returned -29.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Veeva Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 61.71, a price-book ratio of 8.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 42.83 and a price-sales ratio of 14.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 141,938 shares in NAS:APPF, giving the stock a 3.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $115.15 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, AppFolio Inc traded for a price of $89.76 per share and a market cap of $3,132,605,000. The stock has returned -24.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AppFolio Inc has a price-book ratio of 10.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 228.22 and a price-sales ratio of 8.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Nellore Capital Management LLC bought 10,900 shares of NAS:MELI for a total holding of 56,487. The trade had a 2.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1086.43.

On 05/17/2022, MercadoLibre Inc traded for a price of $787.81 per share and a market cap of $39,688,278,000. The stock has returned -38.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MercadoLibre Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 214.68, a price-book ratio of 24.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 52.80 and a price-sales ratio of 4.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.