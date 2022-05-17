Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Brookside Equity Partners LLC

Brookside Equity Partners LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

201 TRESSER BOULEVARD STAMFORD, CT 06901

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4 stocks valued at a total of $57,000,000. The top holdings were SLQT(85.81%), LYFT(10.49%), and UBER(2.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Brookside Equity Partners LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Brookside Equity Partners LLC reduced their investment in NAS:LYFT by 39,268 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.22.

On 05/17/2022, Lyft Inc traded for a price of $19.14 per share and a market cap of $6,660,379,000. The stock has returned -56.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lyft Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.64 and a price-sales ratio of 1.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Brookside Equity Partners LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:UBER by 10,465 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.02.

On 05/17/2022, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $23.59 per share and a market cap of $46,322,744,000. The stock has returned -45.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.16 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 127,709-share investment in NYSE:CSLT. Previously, the stock had a 0.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.01 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Castlight Health Inc traded for a price of $2.05 per share and a market cap of $335,491,000. The stock has returned 12.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Castlight Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -124.02 and a price-sales ratio of 2.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 732,646-share investment in NYSE:ORCC. Previously, the stock had a 3.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.3 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Owl Rock Capital Corp traded for a price of $13.39 per share and a market cap of $5,283,439,000. The stock has returned 4.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Owl Rock Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-book ratio of 0.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.35 and a price-sales ratio of 9.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 157,642-share investment in NAS:CASH. Previously, the stock had a 3.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.88 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Meta Financial Group Inc traded for a price of $38.43 per share and a market cap of $1,128,494,000. The stock has returned -20.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Financial Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-book ratio of 1.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.43 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.