Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Newfleet Asset Management, LLC

Newfleet Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ONE FINANCIAL PLAZA HARTFORD, CT 06103

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 7 stocks valued at a total of $4,000,000. The top holdings were EMB(49.99%), NAC(14.66%), and HYD(12.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Newfleet Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Newfleet Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:HYD by 399,265 shares. The trade had a 77.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.48.

On 05/17/2022, VanEck High Yield Muni ETF traded for a price of $53.47 per share and a market cap of $3,007,495,000. The stock has returned -11.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Newfleet Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BKLN by 108,952 shares. The trade had a 7.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.69.

On 05/17/2022, Invesco Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $20.93 per share and a market cap of $4,901,806,000. The stock has returned -2.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Newfleet Asset Management, LLC bought 11,359 shares of NAS:IHRT for a total holding of 24,203. The trade had a 5.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.96.

On 05/17/2022, iHeartMedia Inc traded for a price of $12.09 per share and a market cap of $1,791,416,000. The stock has returned -41.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, iHeartMedia Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00, a price-book ratio of 0.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.13 and a price-sales ratio of 0.02.

The guru sold out of their 110,331-share investment in NYSE:CCO. Previously, the stock had a 1.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.4 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc traded for a price of $1.83 per share and a market cap of $869,782,000. The stock has returned -12.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.40 and a price-sales ratio of 0.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Newfleet Asset Management, LLC bought 631 shares of AMEX:CEV for a total holding of 3,041. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.42.

On 05/17/2022, Eaton Vance CA Muni Income Trust traded for a price of $10.39 per share and a market cap of $74,119,000. The stock has returned -19.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eaton Vance CA Muni Income Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-book ratio of 0.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.62 and a price-sales ratio of 17.82.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

