Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 36 stocks valued at a total of $162,000,000. The top holdings were SPY(11.78%), NVDA(11.45%), and GSY(9.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC bought 323,025 shares of ARCA:GSY for a total holding of 323,464. The trade had a 9.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.

On 05/17/2022, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF traded for a price of $49.71 per share and a market cap of $2,400,994,000. The stock has returned -1.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 76,979 shares in ARCA:XLI, giving the stock a 4.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.28 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Industrial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $92.97 per share and a market cap of $13,696,899,000. The stock has returned -8.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Industrial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a price-book ratio of 4.43.

The guru established a new position worth 104,105 shares in ARCA:XLP, giving the stock a 4.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.05 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $77.3 per share and a market cap of $16,516,830,000. The stock has returned 11.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a price-book ratio of 5.82.

During the quarter, IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC bought 123,756 shares of ARCA:FXG for a total holding of 123,808. The trade had a 4.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.23.

On 05/17/2022, First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund traded for a price of $65.67 per share and a market cap of $597,599,000. The stock has returned 10.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a price-book ratio of 2.58.

The guru sold out of their 62,594-share investment in ARCA:FTEC. Previously, the stock had a 4.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $121.15 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF traded for a price of $102.35 per share and a market cap of $5,445,020,000. The stock has returned -0.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a price-book ratio of 8.94.

