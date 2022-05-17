Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of SWMG, LLC

SWMG, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 66 stocks valued at a total of $183,000,000. The top holdings were IVV(18.18%), ESGU(12.96%), and EFA(11.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SWMG, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SWMG, LLC bought 22,265 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 73,325. The trade had a 5.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 05/17/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $401.71 per share and a market cap of $284,470,937,000. The stock has returned -0.74% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a price-book ratio of 4.15.

SWMG, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:EFG by 36,087 shares. The trade had a 2.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.32.

On 05/17/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF traded for a price of $84.64 per share and a market cap of $8,430,144,000. The stock has returned -16.15% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a price-book ratio of 3.64.

During the quarter, SWMG, LLC bought 32,791 shares of ARCA:EFA for a total holding of 273,987. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.79.

On 05/17/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $67.05 per share and a market cap of $48,316,230,000. The stock has returned -11.53% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a price-book ratio of 1.74.

SWMG, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:VLUE by 22,504 shares. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.2.

On 05/17/2022, iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF traded for a price of $98.95 per share and a market cap of $11,196,193,000. The stock has returned -3.07% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a price-book ratio of 1.74.

The guru sold out of their 29,915-share investment in ARCA:IXG. Previously, the stock had a 1.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.8 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, iShares Global Financials ETF traded for a price of $70.215 per share and a market cap of $947,903,000. The stock has returned -9.11% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Global Financials ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a price-book ratio of 1.21.

