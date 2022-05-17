Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Vector Capital Management, L.P.

Vector Capital Management, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ONE MARKET, STEUART TOWER, 23RD FLOOR SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94105

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5 stocks valued at a total of $450,000,000. The top holdings were CMBM(75.29%), RKLB(17.22%), and HMHC(4.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Vector Capital Management, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Vector Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,592,080 shares of NAS:RKLB for a total holding of 9,622,769. The trade had a 2.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.32.

On 05/17/2022, Rocket Lab USA Inc traded for a price of $5.41 per share and a market cap of $2,509,138,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rocket Lab USA Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -26.68 and a price-sales ratio of 64.40.

Vector Capital Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:HMHC by 46,093 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.79.

On 05/17/2022, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co traded for a price of $21.03 per share and a market cap of $2,685,340,000. The stock has returned 193.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-book ratio of 8.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.68 and a price-sales ratio of 2.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 4.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 1,220,686-share investment in NAS:CSOD. Previously, the stock had a 8.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.4 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc traded for a price of $57.49 per share and a market cap of $3,843,653,000. The stock has returned 54.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc has a price-book ratio of 12.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.73 and a price-sales ratio of 4.52.

Vector Capital Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:PMTS by 9,039 shares. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.67.

On 05/17/2022, CPI Card Group Inc traded for a price of $17 per share and a market cap of $191,343,000. The stock has returned -1.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CPI Card Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.76 and a price-sales ratio of 0.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 3.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 500,000-share investment in NAS:SAII. Previously, the stock had a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.89 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Software Acquisition Group Inc II traded for a price of $8.98 per share and a market cap of $193,631,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.