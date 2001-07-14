The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of MEI Pharma, Inc. (“MEI Pharma” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MEIP) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On May 13, 2022, after the market closed, MEI Pharma announced that it would restate certain financial results because "revenue was overstated in some quarters and understated in other quarters in the Company's financial statements during 2020 and 2021." The errors were due to improper revenue recognition from its license, development, and commercialization agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

On this news, MEI Pharma’s stock fell $0.04, or 7.2%, to close at $0.48 per share on May 16, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com%2FFRC_LAW.

If you purchased MEI Pharma securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220516006114/en/