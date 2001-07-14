OSCAR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Oscar Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OSCR) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Oscar securities pursuant to the Company’s March 4, 2021 IPO (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 12, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

In March 2021, Oscar conducted its IPO, selling 36,391,946 shares of Class A common stock at a price of $39.00 per share. The Company received net proceeds of approximately $1.3 billion from the Offering. The proceeds from the IPO were purportedly to be used to repay in full outstanding borrowings, including fees and expenses, under Oscar’s Term Loan Facility ($167 million), and the remainder proceeds were to be used for general corporate purposes.

On August 12, 2021, Oscar disclosed that the Company’s Medical Loss Ratio (“MLR”) for the second quarter of 2021 was 82.4%, an increase of 2170 basis points year-over year. The Company claimed that “[t]he MLR increased to 82.4% in 2Q21 from 60.7% in 2Q20, primarily driven by meaningfully lower utilization in 2Q20 as a result of COVID-19, as well as higher COVID-19 testing and treatment costs and a return to more normalized utilization in 2Q21.” The Company also disclosed that its net loss for the quarter was $73.1 million, an increase of $32.1 million year-over-year.

Then, on November 10, 2021, Oscar disclosed that its third quarter 2021 MLR increased 920 basis points year-over-year, to 99.7%. The Company claimed that the MLR increase was “primarily driven by higher net COVID costs as compared to the net benefit in 3Q20, an unfavorable prior year Risk Adjustment Data Validation (RADV) result, and the impact of significant SEP membership growth.” The Company also disclosed that its net loss for the quarter was $212.7 million, an increase of $133.6 million year-over-year.

During a conference call held the same day, Scott Black ley, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, stated: “We recognized approximately $20 million of risk adjustment expense this quarter related to our risk adjustment data validation audit or RADV results. The RADV exercise is atypical this year due to COVID. It spans two years, 2019 and 2020. The majority of the RADV headwinds relate to the 2019 audit results, which were recently completed.”

On this news, Oscar’s share price fell $4.05 per share, or 24.5%, to close at 12.47 per share on November 11, 2021.

By the commencement of this action, Oscar stock has traded as low as $5.76 per share, a more than 85% decline from the $39.00 per share IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state: (1) that Oscar was experiencing growing COVID-19 testing and treatment costs; (2) that Oscar was experiencing growing net COVID costs; (3) that Oscar would be negatively impacted by an unfavorable prior year Risk Adjustment Data Validation (RADV) result relating to 2019 and 2020; (4) that Oscar was on track to be negatively impacted by significant SEP membership growth; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Oscar shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220516006107/en/