IBM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against International Business Machines Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against International Business Machines Corporation (“IBM” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IBM) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired IBM securities between April 4, 2017 and October 20, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 6, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On October 20, 2021, after the close of the market, IBM disclosed that it was going to suffer a revenue shortfall, with its Cognitive & Cloud Computing segment the main culprit. Unbeknownst to the investing public, the Company had stopped and/or curtailed its improper conduct described below, which caused Company results to suffer.

On this news, IBM's common stock fell from its close on October 20, 2021, of $133.87 per share to close at $121.07 per share on October 21, 2022, a loss of almost $13.00 per share, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that prior to and throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants overstated IBM's revenues from its strategic side of the business, by misclassifying and/or shifting revenues from its non-strategic mainframe part of the business, to appease market expectations about the Company's future prospects and boost incentive compensation for its executives. This misconduct began prior to the start of the Class Period and continued throughout. The defendants in the case are IBM, Virginia M. Rometty, Martin J. Schroeter, James J. Kavanaugh and Arvind Krishna. The Complaint alleges that the conduct of Defendants violates Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act of 1934.

