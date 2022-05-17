Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Constitution Capital LLC

Constitution Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 68 stocks valued at a total of $182,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(20.94%), PEP(9.50%), and AAPL(5.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Constitution Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Constitution Capital LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 28,529 shares. The trade had a 5.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 05/17/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $261.5 per share and a market cap of $1,955,767,165,000. The stock has returned 6.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-book ratio of 11.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.39 and a price-sales ratio of 10.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Constitution Capital LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PEP by 23,045 shares. The trade had a 2.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.01.

On 05/17/2022, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $175.47 per share and a market cap of $242,619,484,000. The stock has returned 22.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-book ratio of 13.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.44 and a price-sales ratio of 3.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 88,650 shares in NAS:PARA, giving the stock a 1.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.01 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Paramount Global traded for a price of $28.02 per share and a market cap of $18,273,278,000. The stock has returned -25.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Paramount Global has a price-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-book ratio of 0.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.33 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Constitution Capital LLC bought 18,930 shares of NYSE:JPM for a total holding of 73,783. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $147.84.

On 05/17/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $118.26 per share and a market cap of $347,335,588,000. The stock has returned -25.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-book ratio of 1.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 14,761 shares in NYSE:SPG, giving the stock a 1.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $142.65 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Simon Property Group Inc traded for a price of $116.87 per share and a market cap of $38,408,928,000. The stock has returned 0.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Simon Property Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-book ratio of 11.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.23 and a price-sales ratio of 7.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

