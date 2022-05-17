Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

152 W 57 St Fl20 New York, NY 10019

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 118 stocks valued at a total of $299,000,000. The top holdings were ESPR(3.88%), BLU(3.34%), and PTGX(3.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Altium Capital Management LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 735,000 shares in NAS:PEPLU, giving the stock a 2.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.08 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, PepperLime Health Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $9.92 per share and a market cap of $0. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

The guru established a new position worth 12,500 shares in NAS:DXCM, giving the stock a 2.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $436.82 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, DexCom Inc traded for a price of $324.6 per share and a market cap of $31,851,678,000. The stock has returned -2.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DexCom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 156.81, a price-book ratio of 14.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 80.41 and a price-sales ratio of 12.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 735,000-share investment in NAS:PEPL. Previously, the stock had a 1.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.8 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, PepperLime Health Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $9.82 per share and a market cap of $375,615,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepperLime Health Acquisition Corp has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -799.08.

The guru established a new position worth 50,000 shares in NAS:TNDM, giving the stock a 1.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $116.62 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc traded for a price of $71.96 per share and a market cap of $4,602,758,000. The stock has returned -8.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 899.51, a price-book ratio of 10.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 191.22 and a price-sales ratio of 6.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Altium Capital Management LP reduced their investment in NAS:LNTH by 232,000 shares. The trade had a 1.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.23.

On 05/17/2022, Lantheus Holdings Inc traded for a price of $66.89 per share and a market cap of $4,590,932,000. The stock has returned 216.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lantheus Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 221.70 and a price-sales ratio of 8.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 3.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.