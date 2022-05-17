Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of SevenOneSeven Capital Management

SevenOneSeven Capital Management recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 49 stocks valued at a total of $48,000,000. The top holdings were CORP(13.59%), VOO(10.48%), and SCHD(9.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,416-share investment in NAS:NVAX. Previously, the stock had a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.45 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Novavax Inc traded for a price of $48 per share and a market cap of $3,750,461,000. The stock has returned -63.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Novavax Inc has a price-book ratio of 57.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.09 and a price-sales ratio of 2.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 1,573-share investment in NAS:DOCU. Previously, the stock had a 0.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $114.94 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, DocuSign Inc traded for a price of $74.49 per share and a market cap of $14,890,800,000. The stock has returned -60.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DocuSign Inc has a price-book ratio of 53.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 669.43 and a price-sales ratio of 6.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought 2,791 shares of ARCA:SCHF for a total holding of 92,533. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.17.

On 05/17/2022, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $33.44 per share and a market cap of $26,387,505,000. The stock has returned -11.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a price-book ratio of 1.67.

During the quarter, SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought 567 shares of BATS:MTUM for a total holding of 15,120. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $164.25.

On 05/17/2022, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF traded for a price of $140.53 per share and a market cap of $10,181,399,000. The stock has returned -13.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a price-book ratio of 4.43.

During the quarter, SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought 784 shares of ARCA:CORP for a total holding of 62,988. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.54.

On 05/17/2022, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan traded for a price of $97.77 per share and a market cap of $604,219,000. The stock has returned -10.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

