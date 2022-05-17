Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

295 N. KERRWOOD DRIVE HERMITAGE, PA 16148

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 149 stocks valued at a total of $161,000,000. The top holdings were IQLT(4.32%), AAPL(3.40%), and SCHD(3.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MBA Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MBA Advisors LLC bought 51,610 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 96,924. The trade had a 1.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.98.

On 05/17/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $47.34 per share and a market cap of $28,344,825,000. The stock has returned -2.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a price-book ratio of 4.13.

During the quarter, MBA Advisors LLC bought 24,481 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 46,955. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.89.

On 05/17/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $60.74 per share and a market cap of $13,535,909,000. The stock has returned -6.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a price-book ratio of 9.01.

During the quarter, MBA Advisors LLC bought 20,839 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 37,434. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.53.

On 05/17/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $46.85 per share and a market cap of $20,124,418,000. The stock has returned -3.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a price-book ratio of 3.84.

During the quarter, MBA Advisors LLC bought 19,695 shares of NAS:RDVY for a total holding of 23,819. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.79.

On 05/17/2022, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF traded for a price of $44.62 per share and a market cap of $8,781,216,000. The stock has returned -5.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a price-book ratio of 2.33.

During the quarter, MBA Advisors LLC bought 15,556 shares of BATS:JPST for a total holding of 62,924. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.32.

On 05/17/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.16 per share and a market cap of $19,005,612,000. The stock has returned -0.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

