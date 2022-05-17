Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Arthedge Capital Management, LLC

Arthedge Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 16 stocks valued at a total of $157,000,000. The top holdings were CRWD(14.57%), TTD(13.07%), and AMZN(11.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Arthedge Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Arthedge Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TTD by 40,000 shares. The trade had a 1.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.37.

On 05/17/2022, The Trade Desk Inc traded for a price of $50.97 per share and a market cap of $24,788,026,000. The stock has returned -1.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Trade Desk Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 242.72, a price-book ratio of 15.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 25.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 165.58 and a price-sales ratio of 19.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Arthedge Capital Management, LLC bought 10,000 shares of NAS:FB for a total holding of 48,700. The trade had a 1.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/17/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $200.04 per share and a market cap of $541,372,930,000. The stock has returned -36.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-book ratio of 4.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.81 and a price-sales ratio of 4.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Arthedge Capital Management, LLC bought 42,500 shares of NAS:GLBE for a total holding of 193,245. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.84.

On 05/17/2022, Global E Online Ltd traded for a price of $19.18 per share and a market cap of $2,985,451,000. The stock has returned -28.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global E Online Ltd has a price-book ratio of 4.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 131.57 and a price-sales ratio of 9.91.

Arthedge Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MA by 4,450 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $359.86.

On 05/17/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $329.73 per share and a market cap of $320,710,145,000. The stock has returned -8.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-book ratio of 45.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.15 and a price-sales ratio of 16.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 450-share investment in NAS:GOOGL. Previously, the stock had a 0.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2715.99 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2288.9 per share and a market cap of $1,509,418,335,000. The stock has returned 0.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-book ratio of 5.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.73 and a price-sales ratio of 5.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

