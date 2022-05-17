Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Kent Lake Capital LLC

Kent Lake Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 39 stocks valued at a total of $161,000,000. The top holdings were FRG(6.44%), XPEL(5.98%), and ENSG(5.59%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kent Lake Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Kent Lake Capital LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SSTK by 159,506 shares. The trade had a 9.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.77.

On 05/17/2022, Shutterstock Inc traded for a price of $62.08 per share and a market cap of $2,271,481,000. The stock has returned -28.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shutterstock Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-book ratio of 5.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.15 and a price-sales ratio of 2.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 227,389-share investment in NAS:VCEL. Previously, the stock had a 4.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.06 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Vericel Corp traded for a price of $27.62 per share and a market cap of $1,301,452,000. The stock has returned -45.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vericel Corp has a price-book ratio of 7.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -147.27 and a price-sales ratio of 8.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 215,000 shares in NAS:NTUS, giving the stock a 3.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.38 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Natus Medical Inc traded for a price of $32.65 per share and a market cap of $1,129,204,000. The stock has returned 14.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Natus Medical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 88.25, a price-book ratio of 2.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.65 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 200,000 shares in NAS:TMDX, giving the stock a 3.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.84 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, TransMedics Group Inc traded for a price of $27.55 per share and a market cap of $770,872,000. The stock has returned 23.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TransMedics Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 12.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -18.11 and a price-sales ratio of 19.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 30,000 shares in NAS:AMED, giving the stock a 3.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $149.23 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Amedisys Inc traded for a price of $120.04 per share and a market cap of $3,910,041,000. The stock has returned -53.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amedisys Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-book ratio of 4.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.97 and a price-sales ratio of 1.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

