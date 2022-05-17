Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2813 stocks valued at a total of $2,325,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(3.83%), IVV(3.79%), and SPY(1.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,259,197 shares in ARCA:UGCE, giving the stock a 1.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.54 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF traded for a price of $23.0174 per share and a market cap of $21,176,000. The stock has returned -6.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.95.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:WPC by 272,805 shares. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.3.

On 05/17/2022, W.P. Carey Inc traded for a price of $81.3 per share and a market cap of $15,681,674,000. The stock has returned 16.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, W.P. Carey Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-book ratio of 2.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.29 and a price-sales ratio of 11.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 34,993 shares. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 05/17/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $400.09 per share and a market cap of $359,952,972,000. The stock has returned -0.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-book ratio of 3.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 117,540-share investment in ARCA:ROM. Previously, the stock had a 0.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.73 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, ProShares Ultra Technology traded for a price of $33.26 per share and a market cap of $518,023,000. The stock has returned -9.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares Ultra Technology has a price-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a price-book ratio of 6.16.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IWF by 41,392 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $272.69.

On 05/17/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $230.27 per share and a market cap of $59,317,552,000. The stock has returned -5.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a price-book ratio of 11.36.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

