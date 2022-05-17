Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Merewether Investment Management, LP

Merewether Investment Management, LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1900 PEARL ST DALLAS, TX 75201

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 33 stocks valued at a total of $982,000,000. The top holdings were OVV(8.10%), PSX(7.87%), and HAL(7.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Merewether Investment Management, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,024,291 shares in NYSE:HAL, giving the stock a 7.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.29 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Halliburton Co traded for a price of $37.57 per share and a market cap of $33,887,235,000. The stock has returned 64.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Halliburton Co has a price-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-book ratio of 4.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 2,019,434-share investment in NYSE:SLB. Previously, the stock had a 6.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.2 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Schlumberger Ltd traded for a price of $42.14 per share and a market cap of $59,563,234,000. The stock has returned 29.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Schlumberger Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-book ratio of 3.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.47 and a price-sales ratio of 2.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 2,182,699-share investment in NYSE:AES. Previously, the stock had a 5.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.59 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, The AES Corp traded for a price of $20.06 per share and a market cap of $13,397,264,000. The stock has returned -18.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The AES Corp has a price-book ratio of 6.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 1,715,000-share investment in NYSE:SU. Previously, the stock had a 4.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.65 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Suncor Energy Inc traded for a price of $37.51 per share and a market cap of $52,035,352,000. The stock has returned 65.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Suncor Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-book ratio of 1.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 1,351,500 shares in NYSE:TS, giving the stock a 4.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.98 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Tenaris SA traded for a price of $32.27 per share and a market cap of $18,888,874,000. The stock has returned 37.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tenaris SA has a price-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-book ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.02 and a price-sales ratio of 2.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.