Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Aventail Capital Group, LP

Aventail Capital Group, LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 50 stocks valued at a total of $670,000,000. The top holdings were LNG(9.09%), ALTM(8.75%), and WMB(7.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Aventail Capital Group, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 901,050 shares in NAS:ALTM, giving the stock a 8.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.31 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Altus Midstream Co traded for a price of $62.35 per share and a market cap of $1,012,967,000. The stock has returned 24.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Altus Midstream Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.92 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 214,000-share investment in NAS:OAS. Previously, the stock had a 8.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $138.18 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Oasis Petroleum Inc traded for a price of $139.91 per share and a market cap of $2,745,792,000. The stock has returned 107.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oasis Petroleum Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.38, a price-book ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.50.

The guru established a new position worth 1,522,892 shares in NYSE:WMB, giving the stock a 7.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.53 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Williams Companies Inc traded for a price of $35.44 per share and a market cap of $43,166,331,000. The stock has returned 43.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Williams Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-book ratio of 3.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.82 and a price-sales ratio of 4.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 400,000-share investment in NYSE:TRGP. Previously, the stock had a 6.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.07 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Targa Resources Corp traded for a price of $72.14 per share and a market cap of $16,447,046,000. The stock has returned 89.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Targa Resources Corp has a price-book ratio of 9.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.41 and a price-sales ratio of 0.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 505,486 shares in NYSE:SWX, giving the stock a 5.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.93 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc traded for a price of $91.85 per share and a market cap of $6,140,361,000. The stock has returned 34.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-book ratio of 1.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 29.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.59 and a price-sales ratio of 1.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

