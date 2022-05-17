Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Connacht Asset Management LP

Connacht Asset Management LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 122 stocks valued at a total of $195,000,000. The top holdings were KLXE(1.33%), CHK(1.26%), and NVST(1.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Connacht Asset Management LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 171,231-share investment in NAS:OPEN. Previously, the stock had a 2.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.65 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Opendoor Technologies Inc traded for a price of $7.16 per share and a market cap of $4,473,221,000. The stock has returned -52.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Opendoor Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -75.05 and a price-sales ratio of 0.34.

The guru sold out of their 211,906-share investment in NAS:REAL. Previously, the stock had a 2.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.86 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, The RealReal Inc traded for a price of $3.74 per share and a market cap of $352,956,000. The stock has returned -74.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The RealReal Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.31 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 82,116-share investment in NAS:FSBC. Previously, the stock had a 2.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.17 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Five Star Bancorp traded for a price of $24.99 per share and a market cap of $430,964,000. The stock has returned 2.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Five Star Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-book ratio of 1.88 and a price-sales ratio of 4.67.

Connacht Asset Management LP reduced their investment in NAS:KPLT by 660,398 shares. The trade had a 2.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.36.

On 05/17/2022, Katapult Holdings Inc traded for a price of $1.32 per share and a market cap of $129,526,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Katapult Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-book ratio of 3.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.96 and a price-sales ratio of 0.35.

The guru sold out of their 21,066-share investment in NAS:SMLR. Previously, the stock had a 1.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $67.3 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Semler Scientific Inc traded for a price of $29.89 per share and a market cap of $203,035,000. The stock has returned -70.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Semler Scientific Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-book ratio of 4.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.16 and a price-sales ratio of 4.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

