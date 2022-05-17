Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of 11 Capital Partners LP

11 Capital Partners LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 16 stocks valued at a total of $313,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(12.20%), GOOGL(11.61%), and AMZN(10.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were 11 Capital Partners LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 144,618 shares in NYSE:BX, giving the stock a 5.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $121.9 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Blackstone Inc traded for a price of $104.7 per share and a market cap of $76,230,712,000. The stock has returned 24.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-book ratio of 7.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.76 and a price-sales ratio of 4.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 202,208 shares in NYSE:BALL, giving the stock a 5.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $90.95 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Ball Corp traded for a price of $71.71 per share and a market cap of $22,932,061,000. The stock has returned -18.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ball Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-book ratio of 5.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.65 and a price-sales ratio of 1.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 78,837-share investment in NAS:ADSK. Previously, the stock had a 5.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $230.58 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Autodesk Inc traded for a price of $192.58 per share and a market cap of $41,891,377,000. The stock has returned -30.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Autodesk Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 86.36, a price-book ratio of 49.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 55.51 and a price-sales ratio of 9.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 126,440-share investment in NAS:LBRDK. Previously, the stock had a 4.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $145.72 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Liberty Broadband Corp traded for a price of $116.13 per share and a market cap of $18,780,651,000. The stock has returned -30.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Broadband Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-book ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.05 and a price-sales ratio of 20.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 466,395-share investment in NYSE:TWTR. Previously, the stock had a 4.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.53 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Twitter Inc traded for a price of $37.39 per share and a market cap of $28,572,716,000. The stock has returned -27.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twitter Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 162.57, a price-book ratio of 4.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.15 and a price-sales ratio of 5.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

