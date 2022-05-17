Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Technology Crossover Management X, Ltd.

Technology Crossover Management X, Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 7 stocks valued at a total of $731,000,000. The top holdings were NU(75.32%), PTON(9.18%), and RKT(6.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Technology Crossover Management X, Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 71,361,950 shares in NYSE:NU, giving the stock a 72.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.82 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Nu Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $4.35 per share and a market cap of $20,053,450,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd has a price-book ratio of 4.52 and a price-sales ratio of 27.03.

The guru established a new position worth 325,000 shares in NAS:GTLB, giving the stock a 3.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.11 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, GitLab Inc traded for a price of $39.86 per share and a market cap of $5,883,811,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GitLab Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -69.08 and a price-sales ratio of 26.10.

During the quarter, Technology Crossover Management X, Ltd. bought 675,393 shares of NAS:PTON for a total holding of 2,541,626. The trade had a 2.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.04.

On 05/17/2022, Peloton Interactive Inc traded for a price of $15.48 per share and a market cap of $5,222,283,000. The stock has returned -83.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Peloton Interactive Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.52 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The guru established a new position worth 12,500 shares in NAS:HCP, giving the stock a 0.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $87.14 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, HashiCorp Inc traded for a price of $34.49 per share and a market cap of $6,328,203,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HashiCorp Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -22.03 and a price-sales ratio of 65.08.

The guru established a new position worth 625,000 shares in NYSE:TOST, giving the stock a 9.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.68 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Toast Inc traded for a price of $13.9 per share and a market cap of $7,115,135,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Toast Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -24.77 and a price-sales ratio of 4.57.

