INVESTOR DEADLINE: Oscar Health, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - OSCR

/PRNewswire/ --announces that purchasers of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Oscar Health'sinitial public offering ("IPO") have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff in, No. 22-cv-03885 (S.D.N.Y.). Commenced on, theclass action lawsuit charges Oscar Health, certain of its top executive officers and directors, as well as the IPO's underwriters with violations of the Securities Act of 1933.: Oscar Health is a health insurance company that claims to be the first such company "built around a full stack technology platform" which will "allow [Oscar Health] to continue to innovate like a technology company and not a traditional insurer." In the IPO, Oscar Health sold 36,391,946 shares of Class A common stock at a price ofper share.Theclass action lawsuit alleges that the IPO's Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (i) Oscar Health was experiencing growing COVID-19 testing and treatment costs; (ii) Oscar Health was experiencing growing net COVID costs; (iii) Oscar Health would be negatively impacted by an unfavorable prior year Risk Adjustment Data Validation ("RADV") result relating to 2019 and 2020; (iv) Oscar Health was on track to be negatively impacted by significant Special Enrollment Period ("SEP") membership growth; and (v) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Oscar Health's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.By the commencement of theclass action lawsuit, Oscar Health stock has traded as low asper share, a more than 85% decline from the IPO price.: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Oscar Health Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with Oscar Health's IPO to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class.is ranked #1 on the 2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering nearlyfor investors last year alone – more than triple the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs' firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever –– inPlease visit the following page for more information:Attorney advertising.Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact:Robbins& Dowd LLP655 W. Broadway,, CA 92101J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900

