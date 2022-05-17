Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 322 stocks valued at a total of $140,000,000. The top holdings were VOO(17.70%), QQQ(10.94%), and AMZN(10.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EMC Capital Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

EMC Capital Management reduced their investment in NAS:TRNS by 56,141 shares. The trade had a 2.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.42.

On 05/17/2022, Transcat Inc traded for a price of $68.22 per share and a market cap of $513,102,000. The stock has returned 40.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Transcat Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.88, a price-book ratio of 6.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 65,190-share investment in NAS:XPEL. Previously, the stock had a 2.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.89 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, XPEL Inc traded for a price of $46.74 per share and a market cap of $1,290,613,000. The stock has returned -37.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, XPEL Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-book ratio of 14.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.34 and a price-sales ratio of 4.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 20,110-share investment in NAS:KRNT. Previously, the stock had a 1.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.55 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Kornit Digital Ltd traded for a price of $42.84 per share and a market cap of $2,128,486,000. The stock has returned -52.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kornit Digital Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 129.80, a price-book ratio of 2.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 75.45 and a price-sales ratio of 6.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 28,136-share investment in NYSE:USPH. Previously, the stock had a 1.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.42 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, US Physical Therapy Inc traded for a price of $102.32 per share and a market cap of $1,329,284,000. The stock has returned -11.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, US Physical Therapy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-book ratio of 4.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.44 and a price-sales ratio of 2.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

EMC Capital Management reduced their investment in NAS:VWE by 254,547 shares. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.93.

On 05/17/2022, Vintage Wine Estates Inc traded for a price of $8.62 per share and a market cap of $531,777,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vintage Wine Estates Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.40 and a price-sales ratio of 1.62.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

