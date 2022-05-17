Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 304 stocks valued at a total of $157,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(7.59%), VCSH(5.14%), and MSFT(4.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Alaethes Wealth LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought 5,816 shares of NAS:CRWD for a total holding of 5,846. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $185.87.

On 05/17/2022, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc traded for a price of $146.39 per share and a market cap of $33,965,211,000. The stock has returned -23.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 32.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -496.79 and a price-sales ratio of 22.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 46,874 shares in NYSE:GOLD, giving the stock a 0.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.51 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Barrick Gold Corp traded for a price of $20.52 per share and a market cap of $36,336,405,000. The stock has returned -13.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Barrick Gold Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-book ratio of 1.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.33 and a price-sales ratio of 3.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought 13,541 shares of NYSE:BHP for a total holding of 18,429. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.11.

On 05/17/2022, BHP Group Ltd traded for a price of $63.47 per share and a market cap of $225,775,963,000. The stock has returned -9.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BHP Group Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-book ratio of 3.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 14,804 shares in NYSE:VTR, giving the stock a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.59 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Ventas Inc traded for a price of $55.57 per share and a market cap of $22,211,079,000. The stock has returned 5.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ventas Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 142.48, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.50 and a price-sales ratio of 5.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Alaethes Wealth LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MA by 2,517 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $359.86.

On 05/17/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $329.73 per share and a market cap of $320,710,145,000. The stock has returned -8.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-book ratio of 45.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.15 and a price-sales ratio of 16.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

