Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of MTC Wealth Management LLC

MTC Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 13 stocks valued at a total of $292,000,000. The top holdings were IGSB(17.61%), SHY(13.06%), and VTV(12.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MTC Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MTC Wealth Management LLC bought 107,339 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 416,139. The trade had a 2.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.74.

On 05/17/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $63.12 per share and a market cap of $90,918,048,000. The stock has returned -13.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a price-book ratio of 1.66.

During the quarter, MTC Wealth Management LLC bought 112,429 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 403,460. The trade had a 2.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.78.

On 05/17/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $49.77 per share and a market cap of $66,323,502,000. The stock has returned -20.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a price-book ratio of 1.71.

During the quarter, MTC Wealth Management LLC bought 100,845 shares of NAS:IGSB for a total holding of 995,648. The trade had a 1.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.5.

On 05/17/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $51.06 per share and a market cap of $21,261,384,000. The stock has returned -5.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

MTC Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 9,256 shares. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 05/17/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $400.09 per share and a market cap of $360,433,079,000. The stock has returned -2.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-book ratio of 3.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, MTC Wealth Management LLC bought 44,578 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 458,271. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.45.

On 05/17/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $83.19 per share and a market cap of $24,041,910,000. The stock has returned -3.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

