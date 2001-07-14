Media Alert: Redwire to Open New Space Robotics Facility in Luxembourg, Minister of Economy Franz Fayot and U.S. Ambassador Thomas Barrett to Attend Ribbon-Cutting

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that it will be hosting a ribbon-cutting at its facility in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, on May 19. There will be a tour of the laboratories, technology displays and remarks from featured speakers, including Luxembourg’s Minister of Economy Franz Fayot, U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg Thomas Barrett and Redwire Chairman and CEO Peter Cannito.

Redwire’s facility in Luxembourg designs and develops robotic arms for orbital, free-flying and lunar missions to support and enable activities such as satellite life extension, in-space assembly and manufacturing, debris removal, payload management and lunar surface operations.

Participating media are invited to arrive at 18:00 at Redwire’s Luxembourg facility located at 10 Rue Henri M. Schnadt, 1811 Luxembourg. The ribbon-cutting will take place at 18:30, followed by remarks from featured speakers and a tour of the laboratories.

Media can RSVP to this event to Austin Jordan at [email protected].

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. With decades of flight heritage combined with the agile and innovative culture of a commercial space platform, Redwire is uniquely positioned to assist its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions. For more information, please visit www.redwirespace.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220516006077/en/