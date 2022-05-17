Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Congress Wealth Management LLC / DE /

Congress Wealth Management LLC / DE / recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 591 stocks valued at a total of $4,575,000,000. The top holdings were XLK(4.00%), IEF(2.38%), and XLE(2.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Congress Wealth Management LLC / DE /’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Congress Wealth Management LLC / DE / bought 978,165 shares of ARCA:XLP for a total holding of 1,008,575. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.05.

On 05/17/2022, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $77.3 per share and a market cap of $16,485,771,000. The stock has returned 11.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a price-book ratio of 5.79.

The guru established a new position worth 1,435,199 shares in ARCA:FXU, giving the stock a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.85 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund traded for a price of $33.49 per share and a market cap of $326,528,000. The stock has returned 10.82% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a price-book ratio of 1.96.

Congress Wealth Management LLC / DE / reduced their investment in ARCA:KBE by 804,503 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.5.

On 05/17/2022, SPDR S&P Bank ETF traded for a price of $45.64 per share and a market cap of $2,352,742,000. The stock has returned -15.31% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a price-book ratio of 1.26.

During the quarter, Congress Wealth Management LLC / DE / bought 280,406 shares of ARCA:XLV for a total holding of 487,667. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $132.05.

On 05/17/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $129.55 per share and a market cap of $37,099,234,000. The stock has returned 6.46% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a price-book ratio of 4.78.

During the quarter, Congress Wealth Management LLC / DE / bought 353,147 shares of NAS:IEF for a total holding of 1,014,266. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.76.

On 05/17/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.04 per share and a market cap of $17,351,936,000. The stock has returned -8.83% over the past year.

