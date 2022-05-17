Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Hoya Capital Real Estate, LLC

Hoya Capital Real Estate, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

137 ROWAYTON AVENUE, SUITE 430 ROWAYTON, CT 06853

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $5,000,000. The top holdings were HOMZ(35.32%), MSFT(13.19%), and AAPL(12.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hoya Capital Real Estate, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Hoya Capital Real Estate, LLC bought 13,505 shares of ARCA:RIET for a total holding of 31,755. The trade had a 4.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.5.

On 05/17/2022, Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF traded for a price of $13.4447 per share and a market cap of $22,722,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a price-book ratio of 1.34.

During the quarter, Hoya Capital Real Estate, LLC bought 4,035 shares of ARCA:HOMZ for a total holding of 43,598. The trade had a 3.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.5.

On 05/17/2022, Hoya Capital Housing ETF traded for a price of $35.2423 per share and a market cap of $44,934,000. The stock has returned -11.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Hoya Capital Housing ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a price-book ratio of 2.05.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.